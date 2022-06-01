← Company Directory
Ross Video
Ross Video Salaries

Ross Video's salary ranges from $63,587 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $191,313 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ross Video. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $65K
Customer Service
$181K
Hardware Engineer
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
Technical Writer
$63.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ross Video is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ross Video is $109,548.

