Ross Video
    Ross Video Ltd is a privately held Canadian company that designs and manufactures equipment for live event and video production. The company was best known for its range of production switchers, or vision mixers, which were the basis for the founding of the company, but Ross now offer solutions across more than a dozen different product lines. The company's products are used daily in over 100 countries by broadcast and cable television networks, sports teams and stadiums, esports producers, live events and production companies, government agencies, educational establishments and houses of worship.[2] Ross Video's headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Iroquois, Ontario, Canada, while their R&D labs are in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

    rossvideo.com
    1974
    990
    $100M-$250M
