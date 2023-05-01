← Company Directory
Rose Rocket
Rose Rocket Salaries

Rose Rocket's salary ranges from $66,753 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $110,534 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rose Rocket. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $111K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$66.8K
Product Manager
$84.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rose Rocket is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $110,534. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rose Rocket is $84,530.

