Romeo Power is on a mission to power the world’s transition to electrification. Romeo Power was founded in 2016 by a team of former Tesla and SpaceX engineers with a vision to create an electrified world where all have access to clean energy. Since then, we’ve laser-focused our collective engineering, entrepreneurial and networking skills to push high-density battery technology to its peak, to serve a market with a need for cleaner energy solutions now, and at scale: heavy-duty commercial vehicle fleets. We’ve come a long way in understanding our customers’ exact pain points and identifying the best approach to solve them.