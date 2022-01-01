← Company Directory
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Salaries

Rolls-Royce's salary ranges from $15,972 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $119,786 for a Business Development in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rolls-Royce. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $98K
Aerospace Engineer
$61K
Business Development
$120K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Data Science Manager
$116K
Data Scientist
$70.4K
Program Manager
$70K
Project Manager
$96.5K
Software Engineer
$16K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rolls-Royce is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,786. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rolls-Royce is $83,474.

