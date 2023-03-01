← Company Directory
Roland Berger
Roland Berger Salaries

Roland Berger's salary ranges from $44,278 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $257,880 for a Project Manager in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roland Berger. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
Median $114K
Business Analyst
$44.3K
Data Scientist
$60.3K
Project Manager
$258K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roland Berger is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $257,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roland Berger is $86,931.

