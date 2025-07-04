The median Software Engineer compensation in Serbia package at ROKO Labs totals $51.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ROKO Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/4/2025
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at ROKO Labs in Serbia?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ROKO Labs in Serbia sits at a yearly total compensation of $58,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do ROKO Labs Software Engineer employees get paid in Serbia?
The median yearly total compensation reported at ROKO Labs for the Software Engineer role in Serbia is $45,947.