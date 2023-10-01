← Company Directory
ROKO Labs
ROKO Labs Salaries

ROKO Labs's salary ranges from $46,639 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Croatia at the low-end to $49,885 for a Software Engineer in Serbia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ROKO Labs. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $49.9K
Business Analyst
$46.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ROKO Labs is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $49,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ROKO Labs is $48,262.

