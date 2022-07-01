Rokk3r is a strategic holding company that invests in creating, acquiring and integrating companies, leveraging exponential technologies to achieve maximum social impact, value and returns. We are doing this because we see how the world continues to change based on positive and negative micro and macro shifts. We are shining a spotlight on the emerging markets as areas of immensely viable economic growth and opportunities due to the democratization of technology, online connectedness and the unleashing of human potential.