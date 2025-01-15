← Company Directory
Rockwool
Rockwool Salaries

Rockwool's salary ranges from $16,301 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Poland at the low-end to $74,625 for a Business Development in Denmark at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rockwool. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Development
$74.6K
Project Manager
$16.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rockwool is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $74,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rockwool is $45,463.

