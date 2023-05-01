Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies and products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its products include Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, hemodialysis concentrates, and ancillary products used by hemodialysis providers. The company is also developing therapeutic product candidates for acute heart failure and home infusion therapy. Its target customers are medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.