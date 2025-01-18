Rocket Mortgage Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rocket Mortgage ranges from $73.8K per year for L1 to $209K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $73.8K $70K $0 $3.8K L2 Software Engineer $126K $114K $2.2K $9.2K L3 Senior Software Engineer $141K $127K $5.5K $8.8K L4 Staff Software Engineer $209K $161K $29.5K $18.3K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

