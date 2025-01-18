Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ann Arbor, MI Area at Rocket Mortgage ranges from $73.8K per year for L1 to $191K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Ann Arbor, MI Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$73.8K
$70K
$0
$3.8K
L2
$118K
$109K
$2.1K
$6.9K
L3
$137K
$120K
$7.3K
$9.9K
L4
$191K
$146K
$31.7K
$14K
