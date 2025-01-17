All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Rocket Mortgage ranges from $103K per year for L1 to $126K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket Mortgage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$103K
$91.3K
$0
$11.7K
L2
$113K
$110K
$0
$2.5K
L3
$161K
$126K
$23K
$12.4K
L4
$126K
$111K
$1.7K
$13.6K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***