← Company Directory
Rocket Lab
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rocket Lab Salaries

Rocket Lab's salary ranges from $50,454 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in New Zealand at the low-end to $254,800 for a Controls Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rocket Lab. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Controls Engineer
$255K
Financial Analyst
$96.4K
Hardware Engineer
$50.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$51.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rocket Lab is Controls Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Lab is $96,391.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rocket Lab

Related Companies

  • Boeing
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Daimler
  • Panasonic
  • BMC
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources