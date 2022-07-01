A better home buying and selling experience starts at Rocket Homes®. We connect consumers with a hand-picked, top-rated* real estate agent in their desired area. We offer credit monitoring, local housing market trends and cutting-edge technology that makes it easier to find the right home. We streamline financing by working with our sister company Rocket Mortgage® and ensure everything stays on track throughout the closing process. Since 2011, Rocket Homes® has assisted over 750,000 consumers with their home buying and selling needs. *Based on Rocket Homes® closed client surveys received from 2011-2021.