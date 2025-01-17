← Company Directory
Rocket Companies
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Rocket Companies Product Designer Salaries

Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$160K - $182K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$141K$160K$182K$201K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Rocket Companies?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Rocket Companies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $200,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Companies for the Product Designer role in United States is $141,100.

