Rockbridge Growth Equity
Rockbridge Growth Equity Salaries

Rockbridge Growth Equity's median salary is $199,000 for a Venture Capitalist . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rockbridge Growth Equity. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Venture Capitalist
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rockbridge Growth Equity is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rockbridge Growth Equity is $199,000.

