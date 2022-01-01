← Company Directory
Rock Central Salaries

Rock Central's salary ranges from $112,200 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $128,640 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rock Central. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$129K
Software Engineer
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rock Central is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $128,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rock Central is $120,420.

