Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester Institute of Technology Salaries

Rochester Institute of Technology's salary ranges from $45,989 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $98,000 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rochester Institute of Technology. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$63.3K
Data Scientist
$52.3K
Human Resources
$98K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Mechanical Engineer
$46K
Product Manager
$85.4K
Software Engineer
$81.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rochester Institute of Technology is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rochester Institute of Technology is $72,453.

