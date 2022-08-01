← Company Directory
Roc360
Roc360 Salaries

Roc360's salary ranges from $64,190 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $251,250 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roc360. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$64.2K
Data Scientist
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$209K
Software Engineer
$251K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roc360 is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roc360 is $179,100.

