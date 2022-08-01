← Company Directory
Robust Intelligence
Robust Intelligence Salaries

Robust Intelligence's salary ranges from $161,700 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $221,100 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Robust Intelligence. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $199K
Recruiter
$221K
Solution Architect
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Robust Intelligence is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robust Intelligence is $199,000.

