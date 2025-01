Robust Intelligence's mission is to eliminate risks introduced by AI technologies. We consider the effect of AI risk not only on organizations but also on our society. Our product RIME has the ability to monitor and detect AI failures. We’ve built AI Stress Testing to detect a specific model’s weaknesses in the pre-deployment stage. In the post-deployment stage, RIME uses those learnings to configure an AI Firewall that wraps the model to protect it from errors.