Robots and Pencils
Robots and Pencils Salaries

Robots and Pencils's median salary is $119,400 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Robots and Pencils. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$119K
The highest paying role reported at Robots and Pencils is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robots and Pencils is $119,400.

