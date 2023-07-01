Robn is a D2C outdoor tech wearable & mobile software company that provides hands-free and headless real-time audio and communication solutions for active individuals. Their products offer unparalleled functionality, safety, and experience for various outdoor activities such as running, cycling, skateboarding, hiking, and more. They combine different technologies like directional Bluetooth speakers, SmartVoice connectivity, PTT Walkie Talkie, LED lights, and group/1on1 chat software to deliver a comprehensive solution.