UX Designer compensation in United States at Roblox ranges from $189K per year for IC1 to $470K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Roblox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 45 % YR 1 35 % YR 2 20 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 45 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 11.25 % quarterly )

35 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 8.75 % quarterly )

20 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 5.00 % quarterly ) Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly. 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 8.25 % quarterly ) Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

What's the vesting schedule at Roblox ?

