All UX Researcher Salaries
UX Researcher compensation in United States at Robinhood totals $205K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Robinhood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
100%
YR 1
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)