Robinhood Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Robinhood ranges from CA$148K per year for L1 to CA$201K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Robinhood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
IC3(Entry Level)
CA$148K
CA$108K
CA$29.6K
CA$11.2K
L2
IC4
CA$201K
CA$146K
CA$45K
CA$9.8K
L3
IC5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
IC6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$226K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Robinhood in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$225,741. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robinhood for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$207,991.

