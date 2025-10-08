Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Robinhood ranges from CA$148K per year for L1 to CA$201K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Robinhood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
CA$148K
CA$108K
CA$29.6K
CA$11.2K
L2
CA$201K
CA$146K
CA$45K
CA$9.8K
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
100%
YR 1
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)