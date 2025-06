The Robert Rauschenberg Foundation expands the legacy of artist Robert Rauschenberg (1925–2008), who believed in the power of art as a catalyst for social change. The Foundation delivers its mission through research, support for exhibitions, and sustaining innovative artists and socially engaged institutions. It supports small to midsize arts and socially engaged organizations that are experimental and courageous, driving equity and embodying Rauschenberg's multidisciplinary approach.