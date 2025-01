Roadie is the nation’s first β€œon the way” crowdsourced delivery platform. Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and big global brands across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, more scalable solution for scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery. With more than 200,000 active drivers nationwide, Roadie reaches more than 11,000 cities and 20,000 zip codes – the largest local same-day delivery footprint in the nation.