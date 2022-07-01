← Company Directory
RoadRunner Recycling
RoadRunner Recycling Salaries

RoadRunner Recycling's salary ranges from $57,710 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $168,300 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RoadRunner Recycling. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$57.7K
Software Engineer
$168K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RoadRunner Recycling is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RoadRunner Recycling is $165,825.

