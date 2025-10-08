Company Directory
RLDatix Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in North Macedonia package at RLDatix totals MKD 345K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RLDatix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
RLDatix
Software Engineer
Skopje, AR, North Macedonia
Total per year
MKD 345K
Level
L6
Base
MKD 345K
Stock (/yr)
MKD 0
Bonus
MKD 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at RLDatix?

MKD 8.74M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at RLDatix in North Macedonia sits at a yearly total compensation of MKD 2,294,589. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RLDatix for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in North Macedonia is MKD 345,402.

Other Resources