Rizing
Rizing Salaries

Rizing's salary ranges from $87,414 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $131,444 for a Project Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rizing. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Project Manager
$131K
Software Engineer
$87.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rizing is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,444. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rizing is $106,465.

