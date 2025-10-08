Manufacturing Engineer compensation in United States at Rivian ranges from $69.3K per year for RIV-3 to $186K per year for RIV-5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rivian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
RIV-3
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
RIV-4
$119K
$96.5K
$22.5K
$0
RIV-5
$186K
$136K
$42.2K
$8K
RIV-6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)