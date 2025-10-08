Manufacturing Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Rivian ranges from $108K per year to $272K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rivian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
RIV-3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-5
$186K
$145K
$38.3K
$3.3K
RIV-6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)