Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies Salaries

Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies's salary ranges from $150,750 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies . Last updated: 2/16/2025