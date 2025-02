Riverview Health is a healthcare company that operates a full-service hospital in Noblesville, a hospital in Westfield, and multiple primary, immediate, and specialty-care facilities in Hamilton County. They offer comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in over 35 healthcare specialties and have been recognized for their clinical and service excellence. Riverview Health employs over 1,400 people and is owned by the county, not receiving tax dollars for operating expenses.