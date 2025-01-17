← Company Directory
Riverstone Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Materials Engineer

  • All Materials Engineer Salaries

Riverstone Holdings Materials Engineer Salaries

The average Materials Engineer total compensation in United States at Riverstone Holdings ranges from $136K to $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riverstone Holdings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$147K - $171K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$136K$147K$171K$190K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Materials Engineer submissions at Riverstone Holdings to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Riverstone Holdings?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Materials Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Materials Engineer at Riverstone Holdings in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riverstone Holdings for the Materials Engineer role in United States is $136,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Riverstone Holdings

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources