Riverside Research
Riverside Research Salaries

Riverside Research's salary ranges from $159,698 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Riverside Research. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$160K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Riverside Research is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riverside Research is $164,424.

