Rite Aid Salaries

Rite Aid's salary ranges from $33,446 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $271,350 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rite Aid. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Development
$258K
Customer Service
$33.4K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Data Scientist
$80.4K
Human Resources
$86.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.1K
Legal
$251K
Product Designer
$174K
Program Manager
$271K
Sales
$39.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$241K
Software Engineer
$249K
Software Engineering Manager
$245K
Solution Architect
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rite Aid is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rite Aid is $176,633.

