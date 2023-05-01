← Company Directory
Ritchie Bros
Ritchie Bros Salaries

Ritchie Bros's salary ranges from $75,617 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $170,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ritchie Bros. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
Median $171K
Data Analyst
$75.6K
Marketing
$78.4K
Software Engineer
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ritchie Bros is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $170,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ritchie Bros is $122,113.

