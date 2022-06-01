← Company Directory
RiskLens
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RiskLens Salaries

RiskLens's salary ranges from $117,600 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $149,250 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RiskLens. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RiskLens is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RiskLens is $133,425.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RiskLens

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources