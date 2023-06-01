← Company Directory
RisingWave Labs
RisingWave Labs Salaries

RisingWave Labs's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in United States at the low-end to $134,628 for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RisingWave Labs. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$135K
Technical Writer
$85.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RisingWave Labs is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,628. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RisingWave Labs is $110,026.

