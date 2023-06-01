← Company Directory
RisingWave Labs
    RisingWave Labs is a San Francisco-based company that developed an open-source, SQL-compatible cloud-native stream processing system called RisingWave. They have raised over $40 million from top investors and aim to make stream processing available to everyone. Their vision is to augment enterprise data platforms by delivering timely, reliable, and cost-efficient processing of event data in real-time. RisingWave reduces the complexity and cost of building real-time applications by consuming streaming data, performing continuous queries, and updating results dynamically.

    risingwave-labs.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

