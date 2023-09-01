Rise8 Salaries

← Company Directory
Rise8's salary ranges from $174,125 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $211,446 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rise8. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$185K
Product Manager
$211K
Software Engineer
$174K
The highest paying role reported at Rise8 is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,446. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise8 is $184,598.

