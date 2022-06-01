← Company Directory
Rise People
Rise People Salaries

Rise People's salary ranges from $40,079 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $118,878 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rise People. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96K
Copywriter
$40.1K
Product Manager
$60.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rise People is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise People is $78,387.

