RIPE Network Coordination Centre
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

RIPE Network Coordination Centre Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Netherlands package at RIPE Network Coordination Centre totals €79K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RIPE Network Coordination Centre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
RIPE Network Coordination Centre
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€79K
Level
L4
Base
€79K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at RIPE Network Coordination Centre?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at RIPE Network Coordination Centre in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €94,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RIPE Network Coordination Centre for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €76,822.

Other Resources