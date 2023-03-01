← Company Directory
RIPE Network Coordination Centre
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RIPE Network Coordination Centre Salaries

RIPE Network Coordination Centre's salary ranges from $48,554 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $88,200 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RIPE Network Coordination Centre. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85.1K
Human Resources
$48.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$88.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RIPE Network Coordination Centre is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RIPE Network Coordination Centre is $85,059.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RIPE Network Coordination Centre

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Tesla
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources