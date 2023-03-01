← Company Directory
Ripcord
Ripcord Salaries

Ripcord's salary ranges from $129,350 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $196,346 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ripcord. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$186K
Product Designer
$129K
Product Manager
$159K
Software Engineer
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ripcord is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,346. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ripcord is $172,563.

Other Resources