Video Game Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Riot Games ranges from $189K per year for P2 to $203K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$189K
$158K
$7.7K
$23.3K
P3
$203K
$178K
$6K
$18.6K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
